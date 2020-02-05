Attala County man killed in dog attack

An Attala County man was killed in a dog attack last week.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail it happened Thursday, Jan. 30 at a home on Hwy. 14 W in the Palestine community.

The victim was identified as 76-year-old Harvey Harmon Jr.

According to Nail, there were four dogs involved, all of which were still on scene when deputies arrived. Two of the dogs belonged to a relative of Harmon’s and stayed at his home. The other two were strays that were known to stay in the area.

The owner of the dogs agreed to have the dogs euthanized. That was done on scene by a veterinarian for three of the dogs. The fourth dog ran away before it could be caught.

Nail this appears to be a random accident, as there had never been any complaints about the dogs before and the owner said they had never been aggressive towards him or Harmon.