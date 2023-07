All enrolled students of the Attala County School District will be eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to parents or guardians each day of the 2023-2024 school year.

The program is a part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision.

There is no action or sign up required of the household.

For more information, contact Neshaunda Brown, Child Nutrition Administrator, at 662-289-7669.