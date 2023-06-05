Attala County Sheriff’s Office getting new body cameras

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading its body cameras.

During Monday’s meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Tim Nail received approval to purchase the new cameras with most of the money coming from a grant.

That grant will pay $50,000 of the total cost with the county paying the remaining balance of $11,300.

According to Nail, these cameras have the ability to upload footage directly to a cloud system, which would make retrieving the footage easier and more efficient.

With the current cameras used by the department, footage has to be manually downloaded from each camera to a computer or hard drive.

Additionally, the board approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the sheriff’s department.