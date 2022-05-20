Attala Gas Prices Easing, Leake And Neshoba Up Slightly

HomeLocalAttala Gas Prices Easing, Leake And Neshoba Up Slightly

For the second day in a row, gas prices in Attala County have come down from their record high this week.  AAA says the average price has dipped three and a half cents to $4.34– six cents lower than Wednesday’s peak of $4.40.  But the auto club says pump prices in Leake and Neshoba counties continue to push upward slowly.  The average price in Leake is now just over $4.30 and it’s slightly below $4.27 in Neshoba.

