Attala Gas Prices Easing, Leake And Neshoba Up Slightly

For the second day in a row, gas prices in Attala County have come down from their record high this week. AAA says the average price has dipped three and a half cents to $4.34– six cents lower than Wednesday’s peak of $4.40. But the auto club says pump prices in Leake and Neshoba counties continue to push upward slowly. The average price in Leake is now just over $4.30 and it’s slightly below $4.27 in Neshoba.