Audio: Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2023 schedule.

2023 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: 

Kemper County (@EMCC)
August 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm
Aug 25
At Kemper County (@EMCC)
Sep 1
Leake Central
Sep 8
Winona
Sep 15
TBD
Sep 22
Newton County
Sep 29
Caledonia
Oct 6
At Louisville
Oct 13
Greenwood
Oct 20
At Houston
Oct 26
Murrah

 

