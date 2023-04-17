Audio: Holmes CC students release song written for Mississippi tornado victims

A class at Holmes Community College has released a Christian rap song dedicated to the victims of the March 26 Mississippi tornadoes.

It’s the second song written by students in Mike Yates’ Computer Recording I class.

The song is called “One Day” and it features inspiration from the Biblical passage found in Matthew 6:34.

“When the tornadoes happened, we immediately started working on it [song],” said Yates

Students involved in the project are Cray Cairncross, Dy’lan Roberson, JaMarcus Brown, and Cameron Weatherby.

The complete song and lyrics can be found below.

“One Day”

Dedicated to the victims of the tornado on March 26, 2023

Written and Produced by

Cray Cairncross, Dy’lan Roberson

JaMarcus Brown, Cameron Weatherby

Mike Yates

Special thanks to Elissia Stewart

Matthew 6:34

Lyrics:

(Verse 1)

First day struggle

Next day pain

Third day reaching for the light of the fame

Looking out at the world feeling all this aggression

I got the lord on my side sending all right directions

All this depression

All I feel is hate and rejection

I’m learning these lessons

Tell me how to fix my discretion

All these goals and these dreams that I cannot deny

But it’s okay because I’ll only take it one step at a time

(Chorus)

You been on yo’ grind tryna make it out the struggle

Taking one day at a time try’na get it off the muscle

They look at you and say you blessed but don’t know sometimes that you suffer

All the challenges you face, you feel that life is just a puzzle

(Verse 2)

You look in the mirror and see no reflection

Asking the Lord can He send you a blessing

Tragedies got you hurtin’ and you stressin’

No pain, no gain, gotta learn yo’ lesson.

You feel so lost and abuse

Been walking all through the rain

You hate the choices you choose

Still caught up in yo’ ways

You ain’t got no time to lose

You try’na better yo’ days

You got a point to prove

Show ‘em all that a beast can’t be tamed

Take it one step at a time day by day

God keep them demons away

Don’t let ‘em get in yo’ way

I know you come from the bottom

You try’na climb up this mountain

Know in due time you gon’ make it.

So much on your mind

You can leave it all behind

No matter what you try

You can never say goodbye

You’re feeling all this hassle

Feel like life is just a crime

Just try to keep it calm and take it one day at a time

(Chorus)

(Repeat Chorus

(Outro)

Step by step, day by day

We’re gonna rebuild what was taken away

Step by step, day by day

Give it to the Lord and let Him lead the way

Step by step, day by day

We’re gonna rebuild what was taken away

Step by step, day by day

Give it to the Lord and let Him lead the way