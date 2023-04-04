Audio: Previewing The Passion Play on The BreckFast Show

HomeAttalaAudio: Previewing The Passion Play on The BreckFast Show

Rev. Gary Glazier of Kosciusko First United Methodist Church visited The Breckfast Show on Breezy 101 Tuesday morning to preview the Easter tradition of “His Last Days” The Passion Play” that’s set to be performed this week.

This year’s Passion Play will be held Thursday, April 6 – Saturday, April 8.

The event has become an Easter Tradition not only in Kosciusko, but throughout central and north Mississippi.

Churches from several different communities bring groups to experience the portrayal of events leading up the crucifixion.

The play is performed on the lawn of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

Shows begin at 8:00 pm each night.

