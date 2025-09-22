Big Deals!
Back-to-Back Blazes Make for a Busy Monday in Attala

On Monday, September 22, firefighters responded to two separate woods fires in Attala County.

The first fire was reported at 11:22 a.m. on Attala Road 5112, about a mile off Highway 14. The Attala County Fire Department and Zama Volunteers worked the scene, with the Mississippi Forestry Commission called in to assist. Roughly 15 acres burned.

Around noon, a second woods fire was reported on Attala Road 5026. McCool Volunteers responded and were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

McCool Volunteers were called back to the fire on Attala Road 5026 at around 5:45 p.m. The quickly put the flames out.

