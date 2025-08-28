Big Deals!
Bank of Commerce Invests $18,000 in MCFAC to Expand Financial Education

According to a statement released on August 28th, Bank of Commerce has made an $18,000 investment to MCFAC to expand financial education. Click here to read the full press release.
Back in May, Bank of Commerce announced a merger with Holmes County Bank. Read that article here.

