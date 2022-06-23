Beware of electricity company email scam

As energy companies reach out to their customers about saving energy during the ongoing heat wave, a scam is going around to take advantage of the situation.

The scam comes in the form of an email about your power service.

It may be titled “City Metering Report” or something else appearing to be from a legitimate utility company. The email may even include the customer’s name and correct address.

However, It’s most likely a phishing scam, attempting to get information on passwords to gain access to other online accounts.

Chad Kyle from Kosciusko Water and Light said the company does not send emails like this.

“Kosciusko Water and Light does not send out any emails concerning past due accounts,” said Kyle. “Kosciusko Water and Light uses an automated phone system that reminds all customers with a past due balance on or around the 20th of the month. The automated call system will not ask for a customer to make a payment on the phone. The only emails Kosciusko Water and Light will send are e-bills.”

Additionally, officials from Central Electric Power Association said the company will not email or call members to solicit payments. Customers who receive any suspicious emails or phone calls can verify their account by calling their local Central Electric office.

You can report possible scams to the Kosciusko Police Department, Attala County Sheriff’s, or the state Attorney General’s office.