Boddles Alcohol & Spirits Thief Arrested

Kosciusko Police has arrested one of the two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of alcohol from Boddles Wine & Spirits on Hwy 12.

Ramon Smith, 26-years-old of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Kosciusko Police are actively searching for the second suspect, who has already been identified.

“I would like to thank the public for assisting the Kosciusko Police Department in identifying these two individuals.” says KPD Investigator, Greg Collins.

The identity of the second suspect will be released when officers have him in custody. Check back here for updates.