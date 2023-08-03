KPD Searching for Thieves who Stole Hundreds of Dollars’ Worth of Alcohol

HomeAttalaKPD Searching for Thieves who Stole Hundreds of Dollars’ Worth of Alcohol

Kosciusko Police are searching for two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of alcohol from Boddles Wine & Spirits on Hwy 12.

On the evening of Tuesday, August 1st the two men pictured below made a purchase, distracted the cashier, and made off with approximately $500 worth of merchandise.  The vehicle the two were driving is also pictured below.

Kosciusko Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating these two men.

If you have any information that would assist in the investigation, you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 (TIPS).  You can also easily submit a tip online by clicking here.  All tips are 100% confidential and any tip leading to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,500.

