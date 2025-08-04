Bomb Threat on Kosciusko School District Monday Morning

Big Deals!
According to the Kosciusko School District, a bomb threat effecting all Kosciusko schools was called in at 7:57 a.m. this morning and prompted the evacuation of all campuses.

After a sweep by local authorities, all schools were cleared and students returned to class.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Homeland Security.

At 7:57 am this morning, a bomb threat was called into KSD Central Office that impacted all schools. We immediately notified Kosciusko Police Dept along with Kosciusko School Police Dept. All schools were immediately evacuated while KSD SROs and KPD swept the buildings. All schools followed their crisis management plan to insure the safety of all children and staff. All campuses have been cleared and students are back in class. With the assistance of Homeland Security we will continue to investigate this incident.

As always, the protection, safety, and security of all students and staff is our top priority. —Kosciusko School District

