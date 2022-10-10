Boswell Media General Manager/Owner Featured in National Magazine

Melissa Boswell Townsend, General Manager of Boswell Media and the radio stations WCKK (Kicks 96.7), WLIN (Breezy 101.1), and WKOZ (Cruisin 98.3) has been featured in Radio Ink, a national magazine, “The 30 Best Radio Managers”.

In the article Melissa says, “Being able to evolve your broadcast products to bring success to your customers and excitement to your listeners and employees is essential now and for the future. We focus on local, the communities we serve, and the businesses we grow.”

“I believe that Boswell Media is a company with a lot of positive energy. Creating a workplace where Monday morning is the start of something great – versus the dread of the mundane – is my goal.”

Speaking as an employee of Boswell Media who works directly with Melissa daily, I can say that her goal has been achieved! Coming to work each day at “the big radio building on Golf Course Road” is a joy for me and for my coworkers.

So Melissa, here’s to you and this company.. and a title well deserved!