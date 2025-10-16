Boswell Media Sports to air radio broadcast of Ethel volleyball championship game

Boswell Media Sports is making history with its first-ever live radio broadcast of a high school volleyball game, as Ethel takes on Ingomar in the MHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship.

The title match will be played Friday, Oct. 17 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton, with first serve set for noon.

Broadcast coverage will begin at approximately 11:50 a.m. on WLIN-FM Breezy 103.7, on the Breezy 103 app, and via the audio stream at BreezyNews.com.

Veteran broadcaster Breck Riley will be on the call, bringing listeners all the action, energy, and excitement of championship volleyball in this historic broadcast for Boswell Media Sports.

The matchup features two powerhouse programs with passionate fanbases. Ethel and Ingomar have battled through the playoffs to reach this final stage, and Friday’s game promises to be a thrilling contest for the 1A crown.

Fans can listen live on their radios at Breezy 103.7 FM, on the go with the Breezy 103 mobile app, or stream (audio only) the action online at BreezyNews.com.

Don’t miss this landmark moment in Mississippi sports broadcasting as Boswell Media Sports presents the 2025 MHSAA 1A Volleyball State Championship — live and in full on Breezy 103.

Coverage for this historic championship broadcast is provided by: