Breezy 101 Church Bulletin

- St.Therese Catholic Church, located at 108 Bell St. Kosciusko, holds Mass (English) Sunday 10:30 A.M, Mass (Spanish) Sunday 2:00 P.M,
Wednesday Holy Hour 5:00 P.M , Wednesday Mass 6:00 P.M.
- New Saint James COGIC cordially invites you to their 9th Year Appreciation Services for Elder Mack Jamison and Missionary Lillie Jamison on September 15 at 2 pm. The theme is “Called with a Purpose” and the speaker will be Pastor Otha Rockett from Hopewell MB Church in Sallis. Everyone is welcome and dinner will be served.
- Mt.Pilgrim MBC will have their Homecoming/Family & Friends Day on September 14 & 15, 2019.. They will also have their Annual Choir Day Program on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
- Parkway Baptist Church will hold a Women’s Conference September 13-14. Friday conference begins is 7-9 pm and Saturday is 9:30 am-2 pm. Childcare is available and a snack and lunch will be provided. Lunch will be provided for the adults. The subject of the conference is “Draw Near to God” and will be presented by Wendie Woods, a Christian Counselor form Starkville; the music will be led by Charlie Murphey of Brandon, and Randy Edgar of Union. For more information call the church office at 662-289-1222.
- Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church invites everyone to anual Revival starting Monday, September 16th thru Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. nightly. There will be a different speaker each night. Come and let your soul be revived! Your presence will be greatly appreciated.
- Christian Liberty M. B. Church invites everyone to our Annual Fall Revival to be held September 15-17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. each night. The Evangelist will be Rev. Marvin K. Myles, Jr., Pastor of Galilee M. B. Church, Carthage, MS.
- Greater New Jericho Church will be having their annual Revival Service September 16-19 at 7:30 nightly. Speaker will be Pastor Eddie Smith from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Come out and worship with us.
- Bethlehem M.B. Church cordially invites you to attend our annual Women’s Day Program. This program will be September 22 at 2:30 p.m. Our speaker for this wonderful occasion will be our very own, Evangelist Gloria Lewis. Come out and be blessed.
- Abraham Chapel MB Church is having a Men’s Day Program Sunday, September 22. It will be celebrated during the 11:00 A.M. morning worship service. Deacon Avery Dotson is the Chairperson, Deacon Henry Dotson is the Co-Chair. The goal is to get at least 50 plus men. Men, show up and pack the Church so the Women will have to stand in the corner without a seat.
- New Hope Baptist Church will have revival September 29-October 2. Brother Junior Davis will be the speaker and Steve and Becky Carver will lead the music. Sunday, September 29 starts at 6 pm, Monday-Wednesday, services start at 7 pm. Everyone is welcome to come and be blessed.
- New Providence Cemetery Annual Meeting will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 11:00 am. There will be “dinner on the grounds” potluck style, so bring your favorite dish!
