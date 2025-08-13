Church Bulletin

- Mt. Calvary MB Church invites everyone to Homecoming on Sunday, August 10 at 11 am. Then Revival begins on Monday thru August 13 at 7 pm nightly. Monday’s speaker is Pastor Anthony McIntosh from Mt. Bell MB Church; Tuesday-Pastor Cleotis Woods from Traveler’s Rest MB Church; Wednesday-Pastor Thomas Griffen from Mt Cana MB Church. Everyone is welcome.
- New Hope MB Church (2116 Attala Road 3004) will have their annual Fall Revival August 11-13 at 7 pm nightly. Monday speaker will be Rev. Jerry Johnson; Tuesday-Rev. WJ Myrick; Wednesday-Rev. Hercules Lacy. The public is invited to attend.
- Mt. Pilgrim MB Church & Pastor Katherine Weatherby invites each of you to their Fall Revival Sunday, August 17 at 6pm with Minister Kenneth Nelson Jr. as the speaker.Monday, August 18- Thursday, August 21 at 7:30pm with a different speaker each night: Mon- Pastor Earnest Wilson; Tues- Minister Arkeem Greer; Wed- Minister Van Zollicoffer; Thurs.- Pastor Annie K. Robinson.
- First Baptist M.B. Church will be celebrating their 159th Church Anniversary on Sunday, August 24 @ 11:30 am. The Rev. Marcus Turner, pastor of Old Jerusalem M.B. Church in Greenville, MS will be the guest speaker. All are welcome to help celebrate this momentous occasion.
- Baldwin Chapel A.M.E. invites everyone to tune in to their Sunday morning broadcast at 6:30 am on 98.3 FM.
- Heaven Is My Goal Radio Ministry can be heard on Sunday mornings on Cruisin 98.3 FM at 8 am or visit with them in person each 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday at the HIMG ministry building in McAdams.
If you are interested in having your church services broadcast on 98.3 on Sunday mornings, call the business office at 662-289-1050.
If you have a church announcement that you would like to be published in this bulletin, please click HERE.