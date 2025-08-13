Church Bulletin

Mt. Pilgrim MB Church & Pastor Katherine Weatherby invites each of you to their Fall Revival Sunday, August 17 at 6pm with Minister Kenneth Nelson Jr. as the speaker.

Monday, August 18- Thursday, August 21 at 7:30pm with a different speaker each night: Mon- Pastor Earnest Wilson; Tues- Minister Arkeem Greer; Wed- Minister Van Zollicoffer; Thurs.- Pastor Annie K. Robinson.