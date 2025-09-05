Bulldogs Fall to Wolves at Wesson 30-13

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Wesson tonight to play the nationally ranked Copiah Lincoln Community College Wolves hoping to pick up a win after dropping the season opener last week at home but the 1-0 Wolves were determined to take their second season win. The Wolves were up 10-0 after the opening quarter and enjoyed a 17-6 halftime lead. The Bulldogs added 7 points in the third quarter but the Wolves added 13 points to lead the game by 17 points going into the final quarter. No additional points were scored in the final period with the Wolves winning the game 30-13. Martavious Brown was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next Thursday night the Bulldogs travel to Clarksdale to play the Tigers of Coahoma Community College. Kick off at 7:00pm with the pregame show on the air at 6:30pm on Breezy 103 and breezynews.com.