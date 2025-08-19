Burglaries, Felony Drug Arrests, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

JUSTIN DEWAYNE BELK, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Petit Larceny, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $7,500.

CASSANGRA KAYE CHICKAWAY, 41, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ERIC LEEVON DONALD JR, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $0, $15,000.

MICHAEL JOSEPH GRIFFIN, 42, of Philadelphia, None or Expired Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0.

MATTHEW KEMP, 18, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Felony Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $0, $25,000, $25,000.

KYLE ALEXANDER MINGO, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANCISCO SALDANA, 32, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, DENIED.

KURTLAND TATE WILLIAMSON, 29, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.