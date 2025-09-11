Big Deals!
Burglary and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

RACHEL DENISE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

JUSTININA LYNELL BILLY, 26, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

TYIKEVEUS JABBARI BROWN, 30, of Prentis, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Paraphernalia, Window Tint Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $600, $212.

HANNAH KAITLYN EUBANKS, 30, of Gulf Shores, AL, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

LAUREN KOLBY GOVE, 33, of West, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

TALIYAH HICKMAN, 23, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

KENNIS KING JACKSON, 63, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

DOUGLAS SAM, 47, of Philadelphia, Obstructing Traffic, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $400, $600.

 

CHRISTY K THAMES, 45, of Louisville, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RODREQUES ZANQUAVIOUS WELCH, 26, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

