Career-Tech center students perform well in competition

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala CTC Construction, Ed Prep, and Welding classes attended SkillsUSA Region 2 Conference at Mississippi Delta Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

In order to advance to SkillsUSA State Conference, students must place 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their competition.

The following students will advance to SkillsUSA State Conference:

Jamyia Bryant (Construction)-Prepared Speech

Khaiden Prince (Ed Prep)-Related Technical Math

Zenovia Woolie (Ed Prep)-Job Interview

Gabe Cain, Aidan Fowler, and Brady Zachary (Welding)-Welding Fabrication

Kaden Deason (Welding)-Welding Structural

The SkillsUSA State Conference will be held at the Jackson Convention Center April 2nd-4th.

