Career-Tech center students perform well in competition

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala CTC Construction, Ed Prep, and Welding classes attended SkillsUSA Region 2 Conference at Mississippi Delta Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
In order to advance to SkillsUSA State Conference, students must place 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their competition.
The following students will advance to SkillsUSA State Conference:
Jamyia Bryant (Construction)-Prepared Speech
Khaiden Prince (Ed Prep)-Related Technical Math
Zenovia Woolie (Ed Prep)-Job Interview
Gabe Cain, Aidan Fowler, and Brady Zachary (Welding)-Welding Fabrication
Kaden Deason (Welding)-Welding Structural
The SkillsUSA State Conference will be held at the Jackson Convention Center April 2nd-4th.