Central MS Fair – Exhibit Registration planned for July 23

The Exhibit Hall is returning to this year’s Central Mississippi Fair.
Registration for exhibits will be held Sunday, July 23 at the Attala County Coliseum from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.
Exhibits include art, photography, flower show, youth exhibits and more.
Divisions for exhibits include:
- Art Show
- Photography Show
- Flower Show
- Vegetable Show
- Youth Division
- Home Division
- Fin, Horn, & Feather
The exhibits will be judged Monday, July 24 and will be on display open nightly from Monday – Wednesday during the fair.