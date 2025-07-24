Chamblee named head coach of the Holmes CC Bulldogs baseball team

*Story by Steve Diffey.

Winona native Adam Chamblee has joined the Holmes Community College family as the new head coach of the Bulldogs baseball team.

Chamblee brings extensive knowledge of the MACCC after serving as head coach at Copiah-Lincoln for the past three seasons. In two of the three seasons, Co-Lin finished sixth in the conference and made a run in the Region 23 Tournament.

He said facility upgrades and a major focus on needs for the baseball program by Holmes President Dr. Jim Haffey and the administration drew him to the position. He added that it shows that Holmes is extremely serious about athletics and in particular, baseball.

“This is almost like home for me,” he said. “growing up in Winona in the Holmes district just allows me to know the people and area so well. There is plenty of tradition throughout the college and baseball program. It was an opportunity to get to a place that’s closer to home and a place that feels like home.”

Chamblee said his parents, Brad and Ashlie, are also Holmes alumni. “It’s a place that runs deep as far as connections,” he said.

Prior to Co-Lin, he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at East Central Community College for three seasons. At East Central, Chamblee helped coach the Warriors to an NJCAA Region 23 Runner-Up finish in 2021 and saw the team ranked No.5 in the nation during the 2022 season.

He was also director of player development at Nicholls State University and also was an assistant at Meridian Community College.

After his high school career at Winona High School, Chamblee played baseball for the University of West Alabama. He was a member of the 2015 Gulf South Conference Championship team, served as team captain, and was Gulf South Conference Player of the Week. At UWA, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports management.

The 2025 Bulldogs made the Region 23 playoffs this season for the first time since 2011, and Chamblee wants to keep that momentum.

His first objective is reaching out to the 2025-26 Bulldog baseball players. “I think one of the first things is reaching out to current players and telling them what our vision for the program will be.,” he said. “congratulating the returning players on the year they had last year.” We want those types of years every year and let them know they are in good hands. We are going to work and grow the program as much as we possibly can.”

He looks forward to fall workouts and getting to work to see where the Bulldogs stand. He also says recruiting is huge. “We’ll be contacting guys with offers and buckle down on the 2026 class. Showing face and being out there is important and being on the road as much as we can.

“Getting guys that fit what we want at Holmes which is what I’d say is a blue-collar mindset…those who want to be very serious about college baseball and really work. They need to be focused on what they’re doing on the field and in the classroom. Each player will be expected to play the game with a ton of energy. We are going to be as tough of a group as we can possibly be.”

Chamblee said he looks forward to working with Assistant Coach Josh Aguilar, who just finished his first season at Holmes.

“Obviously Coach DeLoach was the head coach and had a huge part in the success of last season, but I do think that Coach Aguilar brought some things to the table as well,” Chamblee said. “I know he is very well-respected in the baseball world and recruiting community. Things I’ve heard from other coaches are good… very professional. Even being on the other side of the field with him you could tell that’s just who he is and how he always carries himself.”

He said duties haven’t been discussed but he knows whatever aspects of the game that need attention, he feels that Aguilar will be up to the test. “I trust him to oversee any part of player development,” he said. “I believe that it’s a huge advantage to have an assistant coach that was a former catcher. Those guys have to manage so much during their playing career that prepare them to coach. Holmes has committed some players and signed some guys that are a direct reflection of him getting out and working.”

Chamblee also boasts experience in fundraising efforts, academic advising, and facility upgrades.

He is married to Emily Hester Chamblee and they have two daughters, Mills Katherine, 3, and Mary Leighton, 1.