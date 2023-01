Friday, January 6, 2022

4:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near Attala Rd 4121. One person was injured, and one vehicle left the scene of the accident. No major injuries were reported.

8:08 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of possible theft from the Natchez Trace Greenhouses on South Huntington Street.