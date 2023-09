To get in the homecoming spirit, the Kosciusko School District wants to paint the town maroon & white.

The students, coaches, players, are asking residents of Kosciusko to decorate their businesses, homes, and vehicles with maroon and white during the week of Sep. 18 – 22.

Homecoming will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 22 during the game against Newton County.

The annual homecoming parade will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 in downtown Kosciusko.