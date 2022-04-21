Digital Media students perform well at competition

Digital Media students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center visited The University of West Alabama on Wednesday, April 20,

While on campus, they competed in the University’s annual IMC3 Competition and placed in four events: Commercial Photography, TV News Anchoring, Graphic Design, and Social Media.

First and second place students were awarded future scholarships to the university if they choose to attend.

“It was great to see students be able to compete in events that they are not only passionate about, but they could pursue future careers in,” said Digital Media Instructor Kimberly Clark.

The winners:

1ST Commercial Photography – Daniell Smith

2nd TV News Anchoring – Mikylah Lane

4th Graphic Design – Ke’Amber Zollicoffer

4th Social Media – Diner Jones