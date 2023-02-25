Disturbances, Accidents and Breaking and Entering in Attala.

Friday 2/24/23
1:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about unknown trouble in E Adams Street.
2:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Bell Street for a disturbance.
6:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a stolen weapon at Campbell Motel Hy 19.
8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Citizens National Bank on Hy 12.
11:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.
11:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance at the Exxon on Hy 19.
3:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive
4:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a Code Enforcement Officer on Fairgrounds Street.
4:49 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a breaking and entering on Attala Road 4202.
5:20 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Attala Road 5255.
5:26 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a second two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Knox Road.
5:42 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a breaking and entering call in Attala Road 5206.
6:24 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the Dollar General on Hy 19 in Williamsville for shoplifters.
7:20 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check for loud music in Hannah Heights.