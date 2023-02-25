Disturbances, Accidents and Breaking and Entering in Attala.

Friday 2/24/23

1:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about unknown trouble in E Adams Street.

2:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Bell Street for a disturbance.

6:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a stolen weapon at Campbell Motel Hy 19.

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Citizens National Bank on Hy 12.

11:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.

11:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance at the Exxon on Hy 19.

3:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Drive

4:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a Code Enforcement Officer on Fairgrounds Street.

4:49 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a breaking and entering on Attala Road 4202.

5:20 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Attala Road 5255.

5:26 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a second two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Knox Road.

5:42 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a breaking and entering call in Attala Road 5206.

6:24 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the Dollar General on Hy 19 in Williamsville for shoplifters.

7:20 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check for loud music in Hannah Heights.