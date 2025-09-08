Big Deals!
Dog Chases Off Intruder During Break-In Near Ethel

Attala County deputies responded to a reported break-in on Attala Road 2235 near Ethel just before 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

The caller told deputies that a man let their dog loose outside, rummaged through the refrigerator, and began beating on the bedroom door where a woman and infant were inside.

The dog then reportedly entered the home and chased the suspect away.

Deputies searched the area for the man, described as a black male between 25–35 years old with facial hair, wearing a bright blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The man was not located.

