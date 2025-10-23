Domestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

MICHAEL ATCHLEY, 49, DUI – Other Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $1,351, $399.25.

WILLIE E CARR, 67, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL J DAVIS, 55, of Pickens, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,351.

RHONDA FERGUSON, 58, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYLAYLAN K HARRISON, 23, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LAQUITA L LONG, 54, of Little Rock, DUI – Other Substance, Hold – Detainer for PPD, PPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.

JACKSON C QUICK, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, CPD. Bond $10,000, $1,174.25, $674.25, $389.25.

NEAL VAUGHN, 55, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.