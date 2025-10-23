Big Deals!
HomeLocalDomestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Domestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

MICHAEL ATCHLEY, 49, DUI – Other Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $399.25.

tel: 6622893161

 

WILLIE E CARR, 67, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122227021280262867&set=gm.24071310372544587&idorvanity=273737589395199

 

MICHAEL J DAVIS, 55, of Pickens, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

RHONDA FERGUSON, 58, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

TYLAYLAN K HARRISON, 23, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

tel: 6622907033

 

LAQUITA L LONG, 54, of Little Rock, DUI – Other Substance, Hold – Detainer for PPD, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

JACKSON C QUICK, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,174.25, $674.25, $389.25.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf

 

NEAL VAUGHN, 55, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/category/5279/auction:-pallet-of-triple-clean-corn-attala-co-coop

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Felony DUI, and Shoplifting in Philadelphia and Leake County

Assault, Shoplifting, Drugs, and Felony Bad Check in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

Schedule of Fall/Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Weapon possession, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Felony Child Abuse, Assault, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets