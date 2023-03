Several downed trees due to strong winds have caused some road closures throughout Attala County.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said trees are down on Hwy 19 E (near the intersection with Hwy 14), Hwy 43 north, and Hwy 14 west.

Additionally, Townsend said some powerlines have been knocked down on Hwy 43 north.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Anyone driving in these areas should prepare for delays or detours.