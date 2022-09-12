DUI, indecent exposure, and other recent arrests

On 9-9-2022, William Lewis, a 23-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Improper Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 9-7-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Discharging Firearm in City Limits on Highway 12 East by Officer Deterron Hardin.

On 9-5-2022, James Rucker, a 58-year-old b/m from Chicago, was arrested for Indecent Exposure and Malicious Mischief on Highway 12 by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 9-4-2022, Howard Meredith, a 42-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Thornton Street by Officer James Ward.

On 9-4-2022, Dejuan Meredith, a 20-year-old b/m for Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of Family, Disobeying a Police Officer, and Domestic Violence on Thornton Street by Officer James Ward.

On 9-2-2022, Larziah Hall, a 29-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and No Drivers License on Landrum Street by Officer Deterron Hardin.