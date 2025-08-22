DUI, Public Drunk, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

CARLOS R BEN JR, 45, of Walnut Grove, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAMEON WAYNE CHICKAWAY, 29, of Louisville, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

GAGE GLENDON DORMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, DUI -1st, Obstructing Traffic, Improper Parking or Stopping, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,500, $400, $300.

JESSICA HARRIS, 46, of Collinsville, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

DAQWON K MCBEATH, 19, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 43, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANDREA GRACE SAM, 51, of Choctaw, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $600.

RICHARD SCOTT SWAGER, 42, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHNNY D WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $800, $800.