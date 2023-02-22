DUI, shoplifting, other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 2-20-2023, Bruce Dawson, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License and No Insurance on South Huntington Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 2-19-2023, Marquavies Turnage, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance on Gilliland Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 2-19-2023, Nicholas Mallett, a 24 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Window Tint on Gilliland Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 2-19-2023, Martin Latiker, a 24 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on Highway 12 by Captain James Ward.

On 2-18-2023, Maquan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Exhibiting a Weapon, Disturbing the Peace, Contributing the Delinquency of a Minor, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon on Bryan Street by Lt Casey Pounders.

On 2-16-2023, Charmaine Winters, a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officr Jarvis Latiker.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.