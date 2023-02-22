HomeLocalDUI, shoplifting, other recent Kosciusko arrests

DUI, shoplifting, other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 2-20-2023, Bruce Dawson, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License and No Insurance on South Huntington Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 2-19-2023, Marquavies Turnage, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance on Gilliland Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 2-19-2023, Nicholas Mallett, a 24 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Window Tint on Gilliland Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 2-19-2023, Martin Latiker, a 24 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on Highway 12 by Captain James Ward.

On 2-18-2023, Maquan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Exhibiting a Weapon, Disturbing the Peace, Contributing the Delinquency of a Minor, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon on Bryan Street by Lt Casey Pounders.

On 2-16-2023, Charmaine Winters, a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officr Jarvis Latiker.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Kosciusko native to hold book signing at Attala County Library

Alarms, Fires, and a High-Speed Chase ends in an Accident and Arrests in Attala

Three-Vehicle Crash at Intersection in Kosciusko

Assault, Alarms, Disturbances, and a Shoplifter in Attala

Kosciusko Attala Partnership Announces 2023 Natchez Trace Festival Committee Chairman

Kosciusko dancer makes Mississippi Lions All-State Band history