DUIs and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

ISAAC LANE ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

DAVID LADARIOUS BOYKIN JR, 20, of Macon, Petit Larceny, Possession of a Counterfeit Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JOHN ALLEN GILBERT, 48, of Little Rock, Contempt of Court, Hold for Drug Court, Hold for Circuit Court, DC.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

AYISHA MONAI HARALSON, 24, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

TEVIN JOHNSON, 30, of Lena, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

ABRAVEON ROBINSON, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

KYILEE CHEYANNE TRIPLETT, 21, of Noxapater, DUI – 2nd, Disorderly Conduct, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with No Injuries, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $600, $500, $600.

