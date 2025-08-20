Big Deals!
DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

DAVID A ALFORD, 36, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A, $5,000.

KEEWAN BURNSIDE, 24, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

DALE L CHICKAWAY, 50, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

STEPHEN E FULTON, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

ANNIE N GIPSON, 26, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

MALAHTA HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500.

JODY M JOLLY, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

BYRON D MORRIS, 39, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

JOSEPH E SALISBURY, 37, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

ALYSSA D TALAMANTES, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving on Wrong Side, No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $240, $438, $674.25, $240, $248, $438, $238.

VALERIE V VAUGHN, 40, of Pickens, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Give Signal, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

JEREMIAH WINGO, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $424.25.

