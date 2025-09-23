Big Deals!
HomeLocalEMS Memorial Dedicated in Jackson

EMS Memorial Dedicated in Jackson

by
SHARE NOW
EMS Memorial Dedicated in Jackson

The State Health Department today dedicated Mississippi’s first memorial for emergency medical services personnel who’ve died in the line of duty.

“We have 23 names on the memorial,” says Teresa Windham, State EMS Director.

And she says they hope they never have to add any more names.  Those deaths date back to a mid-air collision involving a medical helicopter and a small plane over Houma, Louisiana which killed a paramedic from Gulfport in 1989.  A total of seven helicopter crew members are on the memorial including the most recent deaths– the three University of Mississippi Medical Center AirCare personnel who were killed in a crash in March of this year.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Four medics and EMTs have died in ambulance crashes while on calls and two others were hit by vehicles and killed at the scene of accidents.  Another, who was hit by a car while working an accident, died of complications from her injuries six years later.  Nine names on the memorial are EMS personnel who died after contracting COVID in the line of duty.

The memorial is located on the main campus of the Health Department in Jackson.

 

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wreck on Veterans Memorial Dr. Near Hibbett Sports

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Veterans Memorial in Front of Kangaroo

Miss. Vetereans Memorial Cemetery Named to List of Favorites

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

SOFTBALL STREAM – West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko: Game 2

BASEBALL STREAM – Newton County vs Kosciusko

https://www.msstatefair.com/