Enbridge awards KAP $1000 grant to support students taking national career readiness certificate testing.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Enbridge, one of the nation’s leading energy delivery companies.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will use the grant to help over 30 students at the Career Technical Center of Attala County take the National Career Readiness Certificate test at no cost. Holmes Community College – Attala Center provides the testing at a discounted rate and allows more students to be able to take the test.

“More employers are requiring the ACT WorkKeys NCRC tests and as a work ready community, we want to ensure that as many students as possible can take it. Our partnership with the Career Technical Center is very important and their leadership in workforce development and training for future generations has proven to be very effective for students entering college or seeking work right out of high school,” said Darren Milner, Executive Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

“Having a company like Enbridge provide a grant like this really helps many of the students who might otherwise not be able to afford it,” said Tracy Hardy, Counselor, Career Technical Center.

“Holmes Community College is extremely happy to partner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to offer this to students in our local community. It is a wonderful opportunity for these students that can have a huge impact on their future and the career path they choose,” said Mandy Burrell, Workforce Coordinator and Director of the Attala Center.

Enbridge also presented a $1,000 check to Mayor Jimmy Cockroft for the Mayor’s Youth Council during the Sept. 17 meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.