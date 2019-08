Ethel Tigers head baseball/softball coach Chris Schuster has been arrested.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail confirmed to Breezy News that Schuster was arrested Wednesday, July 24.

Nail said Schuster was charged with breaking and entering, domestic violence-simple assault, and malicious mischief.

Schuster, who has coached at Ethel for over 20 years, has since been released on $5,000 bond.