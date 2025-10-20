Ethel defeats Noxapater in key Region 5 showdown

The Ethel Tigers defeated Noxapater 30-26 in a key week 8 Region 5-1A showdown with playoff seeding on the line.

The Tigers’ offense put up 331 total yards on the night, 218 of which were rushing yards.

With just 1:29 left in the game, quarterback Jake Newman led the Tigers’ offense 70 yards down the field to get the game winning score, an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Farmer.

Noxapater had a chance to take reclaim the lead on its ensuing drive, but Matthew Arnold intercepted a pass in the red zone to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Head Coach Junior Graham called the game an “instant Ethel classic.”

“Our kids had every opportunity to quit, but refused,” said Graham.

Newman led the Tigers in rushing, carrying the ball 17 times for 76 yards and 1 touchdown. Newman also went 6/9 for 113 yards and a touchdown. Arnold was the team’s leading receiver, hauling in 5 catches for 59 yards.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by Kameron Fortenberry with 13 tackles, Taylon May with 11 tackles, Jayden Ferguson with 8.

The Tigers will be back on the road this Friday (Oct. 24) to face Nanih Waiya, with a potential home playoff game on the line.