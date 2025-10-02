Ethel, McAdams to face off in 1A Region 5 opener

One of Mississippi’s fiercest small-school rivalries will take center stage Friday night as the Ethel Tigers (4-1) travel across the county to face the unbeaten McAdams Bulldogs (4-0) in the opening game of Region 5-1A play. Kickoff for the highly anticipated matchup—known locally as the Attala County Super Bowl—is set for 7:00 p.m. at McAdams High School.

The game will be the 72nd all time meeting between the schools. Ethel won the last meeting 34-12 and has won the last five games dating back to 2020.

This year’s clash carries extra weight, not only because of the regional stakes, but also due to fresh leadership on both sidelines. Legendary coach and Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Famer, Junior Graham is in his first season at the helm for Ethel, while the up-and-coming TD Grays has the Bulldogs off to a perfect start in his debut campaign.

McAdams enters the contest red-hot, having outscored opponents 170-54 over their first four games. The Bulldogs are led by dynamic quarterback Andre Brown and explosive wide receiver Jarmarius Mitchell, a duo that has made life difficult for opposing secondaries all season.

Ethel’s offense is powered by quarterback Jake Newman, bruising running backs Zantavious Clark and Taylon May, and two-way standout Matthew Arnold, who poses threats both as a wide receiver and a lockdown defensive back.

While McAdams is looking to remain unbeaten, the Tigers will aim to spoil the party and gain an early edge in the Region 5-1A standings.

The Attala County Super Bowl is more than just a football game—it’s a community event steeped in tradition, intensity, and local pride. Friday night’s showdown promises to deliver the passion and drama that fans across the region have come to expect.