Ethel promotes Smith to head football coach

The Ethel Tigers have their new head football coach.

Assistant coach Lavontis Smith has been promoted to the head coaching position. Smith takes over following the departure of Adam Smith, who coached the teams for the past three season. Smith also coaches boys basketball at Ethel.

Smith is a native of Maben, MS. He played high school football at West Oktibbeha.

After high school, Smith continued his career playing as a wide receiver and kick returner at Northeast Mississippi Community College before transferring and playing his final two seasons at North Carolina Central University.

Prior to his senior season at North Caroline Central, he was named to the Preseason All-MEAC Second Team as a return specialist.

The Ethel Tigers will open the 2023 football season Friday, Aug. 25 at JZ George.