Big Deals!
HomeAttalaEthel volleyball to play for South State Championship

Ethel volleyball to play for South State Championship

by
SHARE NOW
Ethel volleyball to play for South State Championship

The Ethel Tigers volleyball team has advanced to the fourth round of the MHSAA playoffs and will play for the South State Championship.

The Tigers advanced to the semifinals following a 3-2 win over Stringer Thursday, Oct. 9.

Ethel will host the South State Championship game against Resurrection Catholic Monday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 pm.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

The winner of that game will advance to play for the 1A State Championship Friday, Oct. 17 at Mississippi College.

A link to the complete 1A volleyball playoff brackets is posted below.

1A Bracket.

https://my.onecause.com/fundraiser/organizations/sf-001C000001AWky1IAD/fundraisers/fundraiser:ae42cc20-93aa-4b41-b4ec-93c194f94966

https://www.holmesbk.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Woods Fire Contained Quickly Saturday

Hot Spot Found Saturday From Large Fire

Tree Falls on House Saturday Morning

Football scoreboard

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Louisville

Early Morning Fire Destroys Home on South Wells Street

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets