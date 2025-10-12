Ethel volleyball to play for South State Championship

The Ethel Tigers volleyball team has advanced to the fourth round of the MHSAA playoffs and will play for the South State Championship.

The Tigers advanced to the semifinals following a 3-2 win over Stringer Thursday, Oct. 9.

Ethel will host the South State Championship game against Resurrection Catholic Monday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 pm.

The winner of that game will advance to play for the 1A State Championship Friday, Oct. 17 at Mississippi College.

A link to the complete 1A volleyball playoff brackets is posted below.

1A Bracket.