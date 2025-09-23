Ewe Won’t Believe Who Ram-bled Through Kosy Tuesday Morning

Kosciusko residents got a little extra excitement this morning when reports came in of a “vicious goat” on the loose just before 7 a.m.

Police and Animal Control quickly hit the streets, searching for the animal that was spotted in several locations around town. The culprit turned out to be a ram, not a goat.

According to witnesses, the ram’s run came to an end on Landrum St., where he was wrangled without incident.

The animal didn’t cause any real trouble as far as we know, but his roam around town certainly gave folks in Kosciusko something to chuckle about this morning.