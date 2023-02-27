Update: Fatal Crash in McAdams Monday Morning

UPDATE 2/27/23 9:45 a.m.

It has been reported that a trailer connected to a work truck detached and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver of the vehicle that was hit passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. Jamira L. Riley, a 26-year-old female from Sallis, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner, Sam Bell at approximately 7:20 a.m. MS Hwy Patrol is investigating this fatal accident.

2/27/23 9:00 a.m.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, just after 6:30 a.m., Attala Central Fire Dept, EMS, Attala County Deputies, MS Dept of Transportation, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a head-on collision that occurred on Hwy 12 W in McAdams not far past the high school.

At least one fatality has been reported. The cause of the accident is unclear at this time. We will update you with more information as soon as it is made available.