FBC Fall Festival planned for October 26

First Baptist Kosciusko is excited to welcome the community to its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the South Parking Lot.

This family-friendly event has become a much-anticipated tradition to celebrate the season.

Guests of all ages will enjoy complimentary food, children’s games, live music, pony rides, and plenty of opportunities for fellowship.

The Fall Festival is free and open to the public.

Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy an evening of celebration, laughter, and community spirit.

For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 662.289.5575 or visit www.fbckosciusko.com.”