FCA Hosting “Glory on the Diamond” Softball Tournament and Homerun Derby

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host the Glory on the Diamond Softball Tournament and Homerun Derby on Saturday, November 8, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at McMillan Park in Carthage.

The co-ed tournament has a $200 team entry fee and will follow a 1-and-1 count format with at least three females required on the field.

A Homerun Derby will also take place, with entry set at $10 for five balls.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Sebastopol and Leake County area FCA programs.

Click here for more information or to register, contact Taylor Parker at [email protected].