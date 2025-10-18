Big Deals!
Felony Child Abuse, Assault, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

CHRISTIAN BARFOOT, 24, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

JONATHAN E BURKES, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

STEPHEN DICKERSON, 50, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $0.

AJ GILES, 65, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 31, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

JERRICA L JOHNSON, 33, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

DEANDRA M LEFLORE, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $248, $438, N/A.

QURAN J MATTISON, 28, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

CHARLES J SESSUMS, 35, of Lena, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

KALLISHA TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Felonious Child Abuse, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $10,000 $0.

CURTIS T WILLIAMSON, 42, of Conehatta, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, N/A.

