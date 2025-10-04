Big Deals!
HomeLocalFelony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

MATTIE E BROOKS, 32, Public Drunk, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $389.25.

JACOB A DILLION, 47, of Kosciusko, Motor Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $1,000.

DOMINIC HERNANDEZ, 46, of Choctaw, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

DARYLMYA D JAMISON, 23, Contraband in Prison, MDOC CID.  Bond $4,000.

KENDERIS D LUCKETT, 25, of Canton, Felony Cyberstalking – Electronic Communication for the Purpose of Threatening, Terrifying, or Harassing any Person, CPD.  Bond $15,000.

HERMAN G MCGEE, 42, of Philadelphia, Kidnapping, PPD.  Bond $50,000.

TYESHZA MOORE, 34, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Malicious Mischief, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500, $1,000, $500, $500.

JARVIS J ROBERTSON, 37, of Demopolis, AL, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

JEREMIAH W TOLBERSON, 51, DUI – Other Substance, No Tag, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $4,000, $500, $500, $500.

TRENT TRUSS, 29, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

