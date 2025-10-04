Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

MATTIE E BROOKS, 32, Public Drunk, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25.

JACOB A DILLION, 47, of Kosciusko, Motor Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $1,000.

DOMINIC HERNANDEZ, 46, of Choctaw, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

DARYLMYA D JAMISON, 23, Contraband in Prison, MDOC CID. Bond $4,000.

KENDERIS D LUCKETT, 25, of Canton, Felony Cyberstalking – Electronic Communication for the Purpose of Threatening, Terrifying, or Harassing any Person, CPD. Bond $15,000.

HERMAN G MCGEE, 42, of Philadelphia, Kidnapping, PPD. Bond $50,000.

TYESHZA MOORE, 34, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Malicious Mischief, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,500, $1,000, $500, $500.

JARVIS J ROBERTSON, 37, of Demopolis, AL, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

JEREMIAH W TOLBERSON, 51, DUI – Other Substance, No Tag, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $4,000, $500, $500, $500.

TRENT TRUSS, 29, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.