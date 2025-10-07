Felony Drug Possession, Malicious Mischief, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Leake and Philadelphia

HECTOR ALBAREZ, 29, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25, N/A.

CAITLIN M BLANEY, 33, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Malicious Mischief, Open Container, CPD. Bond $239.25, $674.25, $649.25, $639.25, $649.25, $389.25.

STEPHEN L CARPENTER, 44, of Carthage, Giving False Information to Officers, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

BILLY M FEDRICK, 31, of Carthage, No Tag, No Insurance, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $205.75, $409.50, $1,351, $320.

NICHOLAS D GREEN, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material, PPD. Bond N/A.

KENDALL HARRIS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TERRY HOSKINS, 69, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.

JOSEPH B JONES, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

JAMARI D LEFLORE, 24, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $35,000, $674.25.

TELLAS MOORE, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.

KELLY J PEDEN, 64, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond $500.

CEANNE M THOMAS, 29, DUI -1st, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,351, $188.

SIRENA TOWNSEND, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $800, $800.

RORY P WILLIS, 35, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

JEREMIAH WINGO, 20, of Carthage, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Failure to Give Traffic Signal, CPD. Bond $25,000, $238.