HomeAttalaFirst Responders Battle Two House Fires in Attala Tuesday

First Responders Battle Two House Fires in Attala Tuesday

by

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and EMS were dispatched to a house on North Natchez Street near 3rd Avenue for a structure fire just after 1:30 a.m.   It was determined that no one was inside the home, and no one was injured.  The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

At approximately 3:17 p.m. Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and EMS were dispatched to a house fire on Hwy 12 West near the Hwy 14 Bypass.  According to Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend, there was major damage to the kitchen of the home as well as to the attic area above the kitchen.  No one was injured in the fire.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Alarms, Reckless Drivers and Structure Fires in Attala

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala to Host Lunch & Learn Series

Happening Thursday: Attala NAACP hosts Meet the Candidates

Baptist Announces Leadership Change for Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala

Disturbances and a Grass Fire in Attala

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake